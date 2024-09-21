Anushka Sen has been honoured with a prestigious award for her remarkable contributions to strengthening the relationship between Korea and India

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen honoured by South Korean government for bridging Korea-India ties

Young and talented actress Anushka Sen has been honoured with a prestigious award for her remarkable contributions to strengthening the relationship between Korea and India. This achievement is truly impressive, especially considering her age.

Anushka Sen receives an award by the South Korean government

As the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism, Anushka has been instrumental in bridging the cultural gap between the two nations. Her dedication to fostering international relationships has earned her recognition on a global scale.

Posting about the same Sen said, “Another moment to share with you all, honoured to receive the award from CEO Mr. Hyun Woo Kim of SBA(Seoul Business Agency) for my contribution to strengthening the relationship between Korea and India. Thank you @asialab_ceo Director Lee Jung-sub for this. My dream of working in KDrama, being appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Korea Tourism Organisation and now getting recognized for my contribution in strengthening Korea X India relationship will definitely motivate me to do more.”

Anushka Sen's award by the South Korean government, take a look:

Anushka Sen becomes only Indian to feature on Korean billboards

Earlier, Anushka also made headlines for being the only Indian to feature on billboards in Korea. At just 22 years old, Anushka has proven herself to be a talented and dedicated individual achieving a loyal fan base of 50 million across social media platforms. Her award is a well-deserved recognition of her efforts, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this young achiever.

Anushka Sen collabs with South Korean dancer Aiki

Anushka Sen also shared another dance video of her after getting a huge collaboration with renowned South Korean dancer Aiki. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka who has 39.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform shared a video for her fans and die-hard admirers in a collaborative post with Aiki and renowned Korean production company Asia Lab.

In the video, Anushka and Aiki were seen tapping feet together on the beats of Lisa’s groovy track ‘New Woman’ feat Rosalia. At the beginning of the video, Anushka was seen lip-syncing while Aiki showed numerous expressions. The camaraderie between the two completely exudes their charm and love for dance and Korean culture in a row.

Anushka Sen's work front and last project

On the work front, the young actress is basking in the success of her latest release, "Dil Dosti Dilemma." She achieved fame at a very young age due to her tremendous hard work and conscious choice of projects. She is all set to deliver a stunning performance in an international project called "Asia."

(With inputs from IANS)