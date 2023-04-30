Breaking News
Anushka Sharma Birthday: From 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', top 8 movies of the birthday girl

Updated on: 30 April,2023 11:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As the diva turns a year older on May 1, let's take a look at Anushka Sharma's best movies that showcase her talent and range as an actress

Anushka Sharma Birthday: From 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', top 8 movies of the birthday girl

(Pics courtesy: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma Birthday: From 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', top 8 movies of the birthday girl
Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood's most talented actresses is celebrating her birthday on May 1, i.e today. She has captivated audiences with her impeccable acting skills, stunning looks, and versatility on the big screen. Over the years, she has delivered some powerful performances that have made a lasting impact on Bollywood and movie-goers alike. As the diva turns a year older today, let's take a look at Anushka Sharma's best movies that showcase her talent and range as an actress. 


Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)



Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was Anushka Sharma's debut film, and she managed to make quite an impression with her performance. She played the role of a bubbly and vivacious girl who falls in love with her husband (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Her performance in this movie was amazing, and she managed to bring a lot of energy and spunk to her character.


Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Band Baaja Baaraat was Anushka Sharma's sophomore film, and she made quite an impression with her performance. She played the role of a wedding planner called Shruti Kakkar who falls in love with her business partner, played by debutant Ranveer Singh. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh was amazing, and the movie was a commercial and critical success.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, this romantic drama saw Anushka Sharma playing Akira, a feisty journalist. Her performance was appreciated for its liveliness and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a romantic drama that showcased Anushka Sharma's versatility as an actress. She played the role of a documentary filmmaker who falls in love with a soldier (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Her performance in this movie was amazing, and she managed to hold her own against the seasoned actors in the movie.

PK (2014)

Anushka Sharma shared the screen with Aamir Khan in this critically acclaimed satirical comedy-drama. Her portrayal of Jagat Janani, a journalist who becomes an ally to an alien stranded on Earth, was praised for its sincerity and emotional depth. Anushka Sharma's performance in PK was exceptional. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan was amazing, and her comic timing was spot-on.

NH10 (2015)
Anushka Sharma not only acted but also produced this gripping thriller. She played the lead role of Meera, a woman who finds herself caught in a dangerous situation while on a road trip. Her performance in NH10 was intense and showcased her ability to portray complex emotions convincingly.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Anushka Sharma portrayed Farah Ali, a talented dancer struggling to break free from societal expectations in this family drama. Her nuanced performance added depth to the character and showcased her versatility as an actress. Dil Dhadakne Do was a family drama that showcased Anushka Sharma's range as an actress. Her performance in this movie was amazing, and she managed to bring a lot of grace and elegance to her character.

Sultan (2016)
In this sports drama, Anushka Sharma portrayed Aarfa, a wrestler who shares a powerful love story with the titular character played by Salman Khan. Her performance was applauded for its authenticity and determination, capturing the spirit of a strong-willed woman. Her performance in this movie was brilliant, and she managed to bring a lot of depth and nuance to her character.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a romantic drama that explored the complexities of love and relationships. Anushka Sharma played the role of a free-spirited girl who has a complicated relationship with the protagonist (played by Ranbir Kapoor). Her performance in this movie was amazing, and she managed to bring a lot of depth and emotion to her character. Besides Anushka and Ranbir, the movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

