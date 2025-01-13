Anushka Sharma was seen arriving back to Mumbai from Alibaug on Monday morning sans Virat Kohli. The couple was spotted leaving the city together on Sunday morning

Anushka Sharma (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article 'Bus aa raha hai': Anushka Sharma cautions paps as she returns to Mumbai from Alibaug x 00:00

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was seen arriving back to Mumbai from Alibaug on Monday morning. The actress was travelling alone as she arrived to the city in a speed boat. The actress was seen dressed in a casual wear as she got papped at Gateway of India.

Anushka Sharma was seen in a simple black t-shirt and white pajamas as she got papped at the Gateway of India on her way back to the city. She walked across the street and headed into the Taj Hotel in Colaba. She did not interact much with the paps but was seen cautioning them to be careful of the incoming traffic as they crossed the road. The actress said, "Guys, bus a raha hai," pointing towards a bus coming from behind during the photographers to be careful.

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli were seen together as they headed for Alibaug from Gateway of India. However, upon return Anushka was seen arriving solo.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's visit to Vrindavan

Ahead of India’s upcoming white-ball series against England, Kohli took some time off with his family to visit the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj. This is not the first time the couple has showcased their spiritual side. The couple are dedicated followers of Lord Krishna and often visit ashrams of famed pandits seeking a spiritual experience. They have also been seen at events and prayer meets of Lord Krishna.

They also conversed with the priest. Anushka said, "Pichli baar jab hum aaye the to mann mein kuch sawaal the. Mujeh laga ki puchungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe, un sab ne kuch na kuch waisa sawaal kar liya tha. Jab yahan pe aane ki baat kar rahe the, main aapse mann hi mann baat kar rahi thi. Agle din main Kanti Vartalap kholti thi aur koi na koi wo sawaal puch raha hota tha. Aap bas mujhe prem bhakti de do. (The last time I came, I had a few questions in my heart. I wanted to ask those questions, but someone else more or less covered it. When I was thinking about coming here, I was talking to you inside my mind. The next day, I would open ‘Kanti Vartalap’ and those questions would’ve been asked by someone. Now, all I want is your blessings.)"

Seeing the devotion of the couple, Maharaj got emotional and said, "These guys are very brave. To devote yourself to God after achieving such fame in the world is quite a difficult thing. We think that your (Anushka’s) devotion towards God would have an impact on him (Kohli) as well."

Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj also said, "Ye (Virat Kohli) pure Bharat ko prasannata dete hain, Ye agar vijay hote hain to poora Bharat khushiyon manata hai. Inke saath poora Bharat juda hua hai. (Virat Kohli gives happiness to the whole of India. If he wins, then all of India celebrates, and the whole of India is connected to him.)"