Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut, will honour women in cinema with Hollywood star Kate Winslet

The Bollywood diva will attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from May 16th to May 28th in France

(Pics courtesy: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, Kate Winslet/ Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet.

One of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation who has three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

She has built a lasting legacy through her body of work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India for over a decade!



She has built a prolific body of work as an actor and cultural icon with sheer merit, creative disruption and consistency. Anushka has carved her own path in a competitive world of cinema, letting her acclaimed work do the talking. She is a youth icon of India having set benchmarks through her core values of chasing excellence, striving for innovation and creativity that has played a significant hand in shaping the Indian entertainment industry over the past decade.



Anushka is one of the most successful actors of her time and also one of the most revered in India. She has delivered some of the biggest hits of Indian cinema like PK!, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and Band Baaja Baraat, among others.



As the youngest film producer of India (she produced the acclaimed NH10 at the age of 25), Anushka backed her passion for making clutter-breaking content and homegrown Indian stories in the forward-thinking choices that she made as a producer with Clean Slate Films. Be it the gritty NH 10 that shows a dark side of Indian reality or the unusual stories Bulbbul, Pataal Lok and Qala, she has backed engrossing and critically applauded content that has diversified the Indian entertainment industry and also made its presence felt globally.



The actor will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.