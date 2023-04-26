Breaking News
Aparshakti Khurana: My next music video is set in the 1950s

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Aparshakti, who plays a ’50s actor in Jubilee, to pay homage to the era’s singers with his single

Aparshakti Khurana is currently riding high on the success of Jubilee, Amazon Prime Video’s web series that sees him as a Hindi movie superstar of the ’40s and ’50s. It looks like the actor-singer’s fascination with the bygone era isn’t quite over yet. His next yet-untitled single is inspired by 1950s music. To add to the retro vibe, the song featuring him will be shot in black-and-white.


Khurana says his latest musical offering is an homage to the singers and musicians of the period. “I have always loved the era of black-and-white movies. To me, it’s very romantic, and I was excited when I got to be a part of Jubilee. Now inspired by that, my next music video is set in the 1950s. It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era, who gave us some evergreen songs,” shares the actor-singer, who will shoot the video next month. Khurana has lent his voice to several singles, including Balle ni balle and Yaadan teriyan meriyan.



Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor shine as lead actors in the first quarter of 2023!


 

