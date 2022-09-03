Aparshakti Khurana says it right

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Aparshakti discusses undergoing six-week training to perfect Kashmiri accent for Dhokha Round D Corner

Aparshakti Khurana


When Aparshakti Khurana joined the cast of 'Dhokha Round D Corner', he knew that the film would require more intensive prep than his other projects. The actor, after all, was making a departure from his comic roles to essay the part of a Kashmiri terrorist in the R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar-starrer. Before director Kookie Gulati took the thriller on floors earlier this year, Khurana trained with a dialect coach for six weeks to perfect the Kashmiri accent.


Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana gets some schooling on set

Elaborating on his prep, the actor says, “Dhokha is a different kind of film. I could not have approached it the same way I did my other characters, especially because I am known for comedy. Kashmiris have a different accent that is unique to them. Getting the diction right was important. I roped in a Kashmiri tutor to keep it more authentic.” The suspense thriller studies the dark side of human relationships, as it traces how a couple’s lives change in a day when a terrorist break into their home.


