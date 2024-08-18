Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aparshakti Khurana celebrates Stree 2 success with his favourite stree

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 'Stree 2' success with his favourite stree

Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  London (UK)
ANI |

Top

On witnessing abundant love for 'Stree 2', Aparshakti Khurana took to his social media handle to drop an adorable video, which shows him celebrating the film's success with his wife and "favourite stree", his daughter, in London

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 'Stree 2' success with his favourite stree

Picture Courtesy/Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 'Stree 2' success with his favourite stree
x
00:00

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is on cloud nine as his latest release 'Stree 2' created a storm at the box office.


Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film, which hit the theatres on Thursday, has been performing very well in India and across the globe. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie raked in Rs 55.40 cr in India on Day 1 at the Box Office.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)


On witnessing abundant love for 'Stree 2', Aparshakti took to his social media handle to drop an adorable video, which shows him celebrating the film's success with his wife and "favourite stree", his daughter, in London. In the video, Aparshakti can be seen dancing in the streets of London with his daughter Arzoie.

"Celebrating Stree weekend with my favourite stree in London (red heart emoji)," he captioned his post.

Aparshakti Khurana reprised his role of Bittu in 'Stree 2', and received immense appreciation from the audience for portraying his role with authenticity.

The horror-comedy tells the story of how Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi and they now look to Stree for help. It has special cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aparshakti khurana Stree 2 bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK