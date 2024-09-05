Arijit Singh, Gurdaas Maan, AR Rahman are among the singers and composers who possess the ability to mesmerize listeners with their melodious voices and instrumental prowess

Arijit Singh and Gurdaas Maan

Listen to this article Arijit Singh to Gurdas Maan, legendary Indian singers and their signature instruments x 00:00

India's music industry is as diverse and rich as its culture. Over the years, we've witnessed numerous musicians who have mastered various instruments, contributing significantly to the global recognition of Indian music. These artists are not only charismatic and talented but also possess the ability to mesmerize listeners with their melodious voices and instrumental prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 6 Indian singers known for their association with specific instruments:

Gurdas Maan:

A legendary figure from Punjab, Gurdas Maan has elevated Indian music to the global stage, maintaining his dominance in the Indian music industry for decades. He is known for introducing the dafli into his performances, an instrument that has become synonymous with his name. The heartwarming story behind how he started playing the dafli adds a unique charm to his persona. To this day, Maan is the only singer who incorporates the dafli in each of his live shows, making it an integral part of his performances.

AR Rahman:

Known as the "Mozart of Madras," AR Rahman is a musical genius who has mastered a variety of instruments, including keyboards, piano, harmonium, percussions, drums, guitar, accordion, harp, and synthesizer. His ability to seamlessly integrate these instruments into his compositions has revolutionized Indian film music and earned him international acclaim.

Adnan Sami:

Adnan Sami is famous for playing the piano. He's widely recognized for his exceptional piano skills, often performing live with this instrument and showcasing his talent across various genres.

Salim-Sulaiman:

Salim-Sulaiman, the renowned composer duo, have left a lasting impact on the Indian music scene by making specific instruments iconic in their performances. Salim Merchant’s mastery of the piano and keyboard infuses their live shows with unique energy, while their seamless blend of electronic beats with classical sounds, including the harmonium and percussion, has become their signature. This integration elevates their performances, creating a dynamic mix of traditional and modern music that deeply resonates with audiences.

Arijit Singh:

Arijit Singh, one of India's most beloved playback singers, has made the guitar an essential part of his musical identity. Known for his soulful voice and emotive performances, Arijit often accompanies himself on the guitar during his live concerts, adding a personal touch to his renditions. The guitar has become synonymous with Arijit's performances, reflecting his versatility and the raw, heartfelt emotion that defines his music, making each of his performances a deeply immersive experience for the audience.

Shankar Mahadevan:

Shankar Mahadevan, a versatile playback singer and composer, is also recognized for his skills on the keyboard and harmonium. Whether it's a classical piece or a modern fusion, Mahadevan's ability to seamlessly blend his vocals with these instruments has made him a standout artist in the Indian music scene.

These 6 musicians have not only made their mark as singers but have also become synonymous with the instruments they play, leaving an indelible impact on the world of music.