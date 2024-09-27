As Subhash Ghai-directed Taal completes 25 years, AR Rahman delves into his process of composing the songs which became the film's biggest asset

Subhash Ghai-directed Taal completed 25 years, and has been re-released in theatres today for the current generation to enjoy it’s magic on screen. The film, starring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, is known for its enchanting music, crafted masterfully by AR Rahman. From Nahin Saamne to Ishq Bina, Rahman has composed some timeless classics that are hummed by listeners even today. Anand Bakshi’s lyrics were another jewel on the crown.

'People were doing 30 films, I only took up 2-3'

Rahman says the reason behind the enduring appeal of Taal’s music is the focus on quality that was put. “When I came into the industry, everyone was doing 20-30 movies, I wanted to limit myself to 2-3 because I wanted to enjoy the process and focus on quality. I hoped that it’ll go around the world, not just in India, because we listen to foreign music. It was intentional that we spend a lot of time on the quality of the music – the recording, the production, and no compromise situation. I’m glad that all that effort is paying off,” he tells Mid-day.

'My association with the Punjabi audience started with Mr Subhash Ghai'

The film presents a variety of songs as the setting changes from the hills of Chamba to the streets of Bombay. Was that a challenge for a music director who has primarily composed in South films till then.

Rahman says, “When I work with any director, I like to look through their eyes. They respect my sound, the parameters I have for my music. The whole idea is to be completely reborn in a different way, musically. That way, I think my association with the Punjabi audience started with Mr Subhash Ghai. Before that it was the Hindi audience, Tamil and Telugu audience.”

Was language a challenge?

Coming from Chennai, was the language ever a challenge for him? “No, because the director and the lyricist take care of that. When they interpret the tune in the right way, put the right words, it becomes their language. It’s a beautiful process where you don’t have to go out of the way to do anything. Sometimes some things don’t resonate, some melodies which they don’t like at all. Subhash Ghai took what he thought belonged to his world which he was creating. Like many directors who don’t pick certain things, even though it is good. I trust the way they curate this,” Rahman says.

From Bombay to Rockstar, Rahman has gifted us with magical music in several films. Being a genius also comes with its own pressure, doesn’t it? “Now there is so many ways in which people expect. The way I created music in the first three years, in the next three years they said, no it’s not like the first three years. People talk about the 90s and 2000s, for them it’s the memories, the nostalgia. I have to be very strong-minded in understanding every comment which comes, in what context they are saying, and not confuse myself thinking what others are thinking. I have to be very strong,” he emphasizes.

Which song in Taal was the toughest to compose? "To compose a simple tune was a challenge – Taal se taal mila. I got the line from Bakshi saab, then it took some time to get that into a tune,” he reveals.