Updated on: 11 September,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

AR Rahman's Marakuma Nenjam concert at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur witnessed horrific incidents of molestation and children going missing

Pic/X(Twitter)

Key Highlights

  1. AR Rahman`s Marakuma Nenjam concert in Chennai turned out to be horrific for many fans
  2. Women were reportedly molested and parents lost their children in the crowd
  3. Netizens slammed the events team and Rahman for poor management of the concert

Fans of Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman were excited and thrilled about his Marakuma Nenjam concert at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur on Sunday. However, the event turned into a nightmare for many who slammed the organisers, ACTC Events, for poor management. Netizens shared horrific stories of mismanagement on X, which was formerly Twitter. 


People shared stories of women being molested in the crowd, children going missing at the concert and inability to get access despite having tickets among several other traumatic incidents. Many fans lashed out at Rahman and the event organisers for lack of proper planning and crowd management. At the end of the concert, Adityaram Palace's head reportedly asked ACTC Events to make sure the same incident isn't repeated in the future. 


Reacting to the lack of proper management, one person wrote on Twitter, "Stampede, Molestation, Scam, Extortion, Overcrowding, Shoddy audio, Panic attack, Children Missing, No accountability" these are the descriptions tweeted about #ARRConcert #ARRahman concert in his city #chennai Many paid 5K/ticket to suffer this! @arrahman must apologize (sic)."


 

Another person reported, "#ARRahmanConcert is nothing but Extortion of money, Life is in DANGER, Ppl are getting MOLESTED, Ppl r Fainting -Dr Vandhana (concert goer)"

 

A fan complained, "Very badly organised concert. Waste of money. Energy. Felt a huge sense of betrayal. I was feeling so stressed than good vibes because of so many fights and shit that was going around! Unfair max was No proper sound!"

 

An X user shared, "#ARRConcert was an absolute disaster. Actc events clearly oversold tickets. Took 2.5 hrs to reach only to leave from the gates unable to breathe, let alone find seats. Saw a woman faint on the way back. Many platinum/diamond/gold ticket holders left in distress."

 

Sharing a video from the event, a person wrote on X, "A 360° view of the Diamond section of the ARR concert. It was supposed to be a seated section. One could see people invading each other's private space."

 

AR Rahman's concert was scheduled to take place on August 12. However, the organisers had to postpone it due to excessive rain. The event team and Rahman are yet to react to the chaos. 

