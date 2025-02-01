Director Arati Kadav on why the Sanya Malhotra-starrer, Mrs, opted for 50 per cent female crew

A still from Mrs

In some ways, Mrs, which revolves around a new bride whose life is suddenly restricted to the kitchen, reflects the truth of many women in India. While Sanya Malhotra has brought this story to life on screen, director Arati Kadav chose women for different roles behind the camera too. From editor Prerna Saigal and writer Anu Singh Choudhary to production designer Nida Diwan and creative producer Tasneem Lokhandwala, women were at the helm of many key roles. Sources say that more than 50 per cent of the film’s crew was female.

Arati Kadav

“Having a female-led team was empowering. Every member of the crew brought their lived experiences to the table, which enriched the storytelling. It was about creating a space where everyone felt seen and valued. This synergy is reflected in the emotional depth of Mrs,” shares Kadav.

Having a female-majority crew also influenced the Zee5 film, which is an official adaptation of the Malayalam movie, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021). Kadav believes weaving in the team members’ experiences and perspectives made the story more relatable. “When you’re telling a story like Mrs, which explores gender dynamics in a way that isn’t loud or overt, you need people who understand those subtleties. So many of my crew members shared their own experiences and perspectives, and those conversations found their way into the film—whether in a scene’s framing, a moment of silence that spoke volumes, or even a costume choice. This wasn’t just about hiring women; it was about creating an environment where their voices shaped the film. We don’t talk enough about how much a film is shaped by the people behind the scenes. A film isn’t just the vision of one person; it’s the collective effort of a team,” asserts the director.