Arbaaz Khan starts shooting for his film 'Patna Shukla' in Bhopal

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg', has started the shoot for his film 'Patna Shukla' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg', has started the shoot for his film 'Patna Shukla' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Talking about the film, he says: "We had great fun shooting, seems like the perfect start. The shoot of 'Patna Shukla' the film has started at its designated location. And the story of the film revolves around the city."

Arbaaz is known for his negative roles in the films like 'Daraar' and 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' and was also seen in movies such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' and many more. He further elaborates about the movie and his expectations from it.



"Patna Shukla is a very interesting story, about a common woman's, uncommon fight. Her grit. The film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the whole powerhouse cast," he adds. 'Patna Shukla' is a social drama featuring Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in 'Tanaav' web series, which is currently streaming on Sony LIV.