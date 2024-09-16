Ed Sheeran surprised all with his appearance on stage during Arijit Singh's concert in London. The duo performed the song 'Perfect' at the packed O2 Arena in the UK city

Collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists is on the rise. After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the 'Perfect' hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London. On Monday, Arijit took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

The Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh collaboration in London

Arijit Singh performed to a sold out O2 Arena in London. The crowd went berserk when Ed Sheeran joined Arijit on stage and the two started singing to the former's hit track 'Perfect'. Adding to the perfect moment, the crowd also started singing along with the two talented singers.

Perfect 🤍- Arijit Singh x Ed Sheeran | London Concert pic.twitter.com/NU5nLzDk91 — ARIJITIAN FANS (@arijitianfans) September 15, 2024

Taking to Instagram, Arijit shared some stunning pictures from the concert night. "#london , thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

Ed Sheeran's India visit in 2023

In March 2024, Ed came to India and performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

During his India visit, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time

While SRK taught him his iconic signature pose, Ayushmann made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayushmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

He also appeared on Kapil Sharma's talk show and Indian show 'Breakfast with Champions' alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.

