When Khan asked who wrote India's national song, many people answered Rabindranath Tagore. However, one woman's answer took the cake!

Rehan Khan, an Instagram user known for his short interviews and general knowledge questions, has gained attention after one of his questions received a surprising answer from a woman.

Khan asked people about the author of India's national song, and the woman's unexpected response quickly went viral on social media.

Did Arijit Singh write India's national song?

Several others interviewed by Khan also admitted they didn't know who wrote the national song of India.

Arijit Singh 😭😭😭

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay must be crying in heaven somewhere pic.twitter.com/BHX9JaeUTa — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 1, 2024

About Arijit Singh recently

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with India’s superstar singer Arijit Singh. In the picture, Arijit can be seen pointing to Martin as the former holds a pen and a mobile phone in his hands with a notebook kept on his lap. Martin can be seen holding an acoustic guitar in the picture.

While Martin wore a simple black t-shirt with a pair of denims, Arijit chose a more laid-back look as he was seen dressed in joggers and a hoodie.

Martin wrote in the caption, “Incredible week thank you @arijitsingh”.

Looking at the the pen and the notebook with Arijit and the guitar with Martin, the netizens were quick to jump to the conclusion pointing to the potential collaboration between the two artistes.

Talking about Arijit Singh, the ace vocalist began his career in 2005 when he appeared on the modern reality show Fame Gurukul. Singh made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song "Phir Mohabbat" for the film Murder 2, which was composed by Mithoon and recorded in 2009. The same year, he sang hit songs such as "Raabta" from Agent Vinod, 'Uska Hi Banana' from '1920: Evil Returns', and 'Duaa' from Shanghai.

Arijit Singh has a varied repertoire that transcends genres - romantic tracks to soulful renditions to energetic numbers - and the versatile singer has lent his voice to a large number of Bollywood songs. He has also added "magic" to Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' with his voice.

