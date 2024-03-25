Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor pen heartfelt notes on mother's 12th death anniversary

Today marks the 12th death anniversary of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor’s mom, and the two have penned heartfelt notes to remember her

Losing your mom is one of the toughest things a child can go through, and 12 years ago, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor bore this loss. Today marks the 12th death anniversary of Arjun and Anshula’s mom, and the two have penned heartfelt notes to remember her.

Arjun, while sharing a throwback picture, wrote, “They say time flies, it doesn’t… It’s been 12 years & still I hate this day. I hate this feeling. I hate the fact that I’m running out of pictures with U Maa… I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore… I hate not seeing Mom flash on my phone… I hate that you were taken away from us… I have no choice but to pretend to be okay… to keep moving forward… to try and make a life… but it will always be incomplete without u… I will always be broken without u… I miss u. I wish u had never left… things would be different. I would be different. Maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily… smile wherever u are Maa because without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live…”

Anshula too took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback picture and wrote, “It’s been 12 years since I held your hand, 12 years since your last hug… 12 years since we were in the same room. Missing you really doesn’t hurt any lesser and it really doesn’t get any easier. Time isn’t kind, it in fact makes me fear that your memories are that much further away from me and that they may one day completely escape me. Time makes this grief more intense because the fear of forgetting your voice, your touch, your lessons, your hugs, your warmth, your memories... the fear of forgetting you takes over every other feeling.”

“Ma, please don’t let this fear come true. Living in a world without you is hard enough; living without your memories would be impossibly devastating. Miss you. Love you. Always and forever,” she concluded.