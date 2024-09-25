A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows Arjun accepting the keys and posing with the scooter for the media. Afterwards, he handed out sweets to the photographers

Arjun Kapoor (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor buys a Rs 1.09 lakh scooter as an escape plan from Mumbai paparazzi, watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently purchased a new scooter, the RUV 350i EX. On Wednesday afternoon, the Singham Again star received the scooter at his home, where paparazzi gathered to capture the moment.

Arjun Kapoor buys a new luxury scooter worth Rs 1.09 lakh

While handing out sweets, Arjun made a joke about buying the bike to escape the paparazzi quickly, which had everyone laughing. The photographers asked him to take it for a spin, and Arjun happily showed off his riding skills. His scooter is priced at Rs 1,09,999. A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows Arjun accepting the keys and posing with the scooter for the media. Afterwards, he handed out sweets to the photographers.

Arjun Kapoor's 'The Lady Killer' has a quiet release on YouTube

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'The Lady Killer' had a rather strange release strategy or rather lack thereof. The film was released in theatres on November 3, 2023. In times when filmmakers put in a large sum of money and thought to marketing strategies to allow their product to stand out in the clutter of releases, 'The Lady Killer' makers opted for no such strategy. In fact, they quietly released the film in select theatres. Audiences were not even aware of the release of the film. Nearly a year after its theatrical release, the film has got a digital release.

On September 2, the film 'The Lady Killer' became available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel for free. This is a unique release route as even the films that have tanked at the box office previously have had proper OTT releases on streaming giants. Even on YouTube, the makers did not opt for a rental or Pay-per-view model. The cast of the film has also not promoted the release of the film through their social media handles.

Arjun Kapoor's work front? Here's what we know

Arjun Kapoor is currently looking forward to the film 'Singham Again' directed by Rohit Shetty where he will be seen playing the role of a villain. 'Singham Again' is scheduled to be released in theaters on Independence Day 2024. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

He will also be seen in the 'No Entry sequel' and 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' which are currently under production.