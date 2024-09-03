Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar was released in theatres last year with zero publicity. It was only released in limited theatres and has now be made available on Youtube for free

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'The Lady Killer' had a rather strange release strategy or rather lack thereof. The film was released in theatres on November 3, 2023. In times when filmmakers put in large sum of money and thought to marketing strategies to allow their product to stand out in the clutter of releases, 'The Lady Killer' makers opted for no such strategy. Infact they quietly released the film in select theatres. Audiences were not even aware of the release of the film. Nearly a year after its theatrical release, the film has got a digital release.

On September 2, the film 'The Lady Killer' became available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel for free. This is a unique release route as even the films that have tanked at the box office previously have had proper OTT release on streaming giants. Even on YouTube, the makers did not opt for a rental or Pay-per-view model. The cast of the film have also not promoted the release of the film through their social media handles.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, 'The Lady Killer' is the story of a chemist who gets in a mess when he gets involved with a mysterious woman. After the film was out in cinemas, Ajay Bahl revealed in an interview that the thriller was released in cinemas though its shoot was not fully complete.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar?

While Arjun and Bhumi have not put out any social media post for the release of The Lady Killer they have an exciting line-up of films. Arjun Kapoor is currently looking forward to the film 'Singham Again' directed by Rohit Shetty where he will be seen playing the role of a villain. 'Singham Again' is scheduled to be released in theaters on Independence Day 2024. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

He will also be seen in the 'No Entry sequel' and 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' which are currently under production.

Bhumi Pednekar on the other hand has been trying her hand at different kinds of films. Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Bhakshak' which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie 'Khel Khel Mein'. She next has 'Daldal' and 'The Royals' in the kitty.