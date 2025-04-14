Arjun Kapoor embraces his punjabi roots on the occasion of Baisakhi

Taking a moment to reflect on the significance of Baisakhi, actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that the festival represents victory and new beginnings for him

Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Calling Baisakhi "powerfully symbolic", Arjun spoke about the deeper cultural and agricultural significance of the festival. “Hindustan kisaano ka desh hai (India is a country of farmers). For me, farmers define what our country is. We’ve always celebrated the fact that anna hum banaate hain (We produce the food) and Baisakhi is an important time to reap that harvest.”

Acknowledging the immense effort farmers put in over months, often battling nature’s unpredictability, he added, “It’s a festival that shows how hard work finally bears fruit. It symbolises new beginnings, victory, and the ability to feed an entire country,” he adds.

Arjun’s early Baisakhi celebrations were shaped not just by the urban environment but also by his Punjabi roots. “My maternal grandparents were from Ambala and my daadi and dada are also Punjabis. They celebrate every festival with food. Back home, the celebration largely revolved around communal meals and gurudwara visits", he said looking back at the old days.

"Toh ghar par jo khaana pakta tha, (The food cooked at home) it was a mark of celebration for that particular festival, and Baisakhi was no different," the 'Two States' actor said.

His memories are filled with vivid sensory details. “I remember going to the gurudwara in flashes, because I was very young then. Aur langar lagte the wahaan par toh halwa khaane mein bohot mazaa aata tha. Halwa poori milti thi,” Arjun reminisced.

The 'Gunday' actor further revealed that these two elements — "gurudwara aur khaana" — form the essence of his Baisakhi recollections.

The rich halwa served during langar remains especially memorable for him. He added that early connection to the gurudwara still resonates. “I find a lot of sukoon in visiting the gurudwara," Arjun added.

He believes festivals today are less about elaborate rituals and more about respecting their essence. Arjun said, “We should celebrate with the awareness that it’s an auspicious day for a particular community. Today it’s Baisakhi for Sikhs, tomorrow it might be Ganpati for Maharashtrians or Durga Puja for Bengalis."

