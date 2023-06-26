Arjun Kapoor gives out gifts on his birthday

To mark his big day, Kapoor opens up his wardrobe for sale to raise funds for children’s education

Arjun Kapoor

Birthdays are more memorable when you share the joy with others. Arjun Kapoor firmly believes that. To mark his big day today, the actor will host a charity closet sale, giving away some of his wardrobe favourites. From ethnic ensembles to athleisure and pop-culture collectibles, he will offer pieces that hold a special place in his heart. “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to helping those in need of support,” says the actor.

Proceeds from the online sale will go to Oscar Foundation, a Mumbai-based not-for-profit organisation that uses football as a tool to encourage children to stay in school and prepare them for the future. The foundation, which has empowered 14,000 children from underprivileged communities, brings together the actor’s passion for football and commitment to philanthropy. Kapoor adds, “Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing and giving is the best way I can spend my day.”

