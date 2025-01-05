Arjun Kapoor, who scared audiences with his villainous role of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, was recently interviewed. The actor mentioned his stepmother Sridevi in the interview

Boney Kapoor with ex-wife Sridevi (pic/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor talks about stepmother in an interview, calls her 'Sridevi ma'am'

Arjun Kapoor is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor. He was only 10 years old when his father Boney married Sridevi in 1996. Arjun has always been close to his father but he has rarely spoken about his stepmom Sridevi. In a recent interview, Arjun mentioned her in the passing. Arjun referred to Sridevi while talking about late actor Satish Kaushik and his 1993 movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and starred his uncle Anil Kapoor and stepmother Sridevi.

Arjun Kapoor mentions stepmother Sridevi

During an interview with Galatta India, Arjun said, "My entire life with my father was being on Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja set. Even by today’s standards, it is one of the biggest films we ever made. The film cost Rs 10 crore in 1992. It had Anil Kapoor, Sridevi Ma’am, and Jaggu Dada, Jackie Shroff. Anupam Kher was the villain. And there was a pigeon with Anil chachu (uncle) in the film, whose name was Django, and it was my favourite character at the time,” Arjun said."

During the film's shoot, Sridevi had already started dating Boney Kapoor while he was still married to Mona Kapoor. Boney divorced Mona in 1996 and married Sridevi in the same year when Arjun was 10 years old, while his younger sister Anshula Kapoor was just five. Boney and Sridevi have two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are also actors now.

Arjun Kapoor's relationship with stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's death

Sridevi passed away in 2018 because of an accidental drowning. He mentioned that after the tragedy, he and Anshula grew closer to Janhvi and Khushi and he has also become very protective of them. Days before his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishazaade, Arjun's mother Mona Kapoor passed away due to cancer. Coincidentally, Janhvi's mother Sridevi also died a few months before the release of her debut film Dhadak.

Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty's copverse film Singham Again. His villainous role Danger Lanka was liked by his fans. He will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be released on February 21.