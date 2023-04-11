Arjun Kapoor backs a winner

Impressed by 11-year-old budding cricketer Anisha Rout’s talent and drive, actor vows to fund her training till she turns 18

Arjun Kapoor with Anisha Rout

In a country where cricket is a religion, 11-year-old Anisha Rout harbours the ambition to play for the Indian team. Now, her talent and focus have impressed actor Arjun Kapoor, who has said he will fully fund her promising career.

The Panvel girl travels to Trombay, and MIG Cricket Club in Bandra to train every day, as she pursues her ambition of wearing the blue jersey. Rout says her idol is Sachin Tendulkar. In the past, she played for the Maharashtra Cricket Association. Kapoor, who learnt of her potential and struggles through media reports, has come forward to sponsor her training and equipment cost till Rout turns 18.

Rout’s father Prabhat is grateful for the actor’s generous help. He says, “Training to become a world-class cricketer is expensive. Anisha wants to earn the India cap, and as her father, I need to empower her so that she can become an inspiration for others like her, for generations to come. This help from Arjun Kapoor is a godsend; it takes a load off my shoulders, and I can’t thank him enough. It is important for Anisha to get the best equipment as a cricketer, and now, she will have everything till she turns 18.”

Rout currently plays for the MIG Cricket Club in the under-15 team, serving as its opening batter.