Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli heads to Chicago South Asian International Film Festival

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli will be the closing night film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023.

Arjun Mathur in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' will be the Closing Night Film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023 and will also be the opening film at the International South Asian Film Festival, Vancouver.

Anshuman Jha's directorial debut - starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Garrick Hagon - got a standing ovation in Australia last month and with this selection will make its North American debut in Chicago.

Anshuman Jha, Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur are scheduled to be in Chicago to present the film on September 24 and are most excited to be in the Windy City.

Arjun said, "I was immediately drawn to ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ when I read the script, primarily because I could not slot it within any single fixed genre and secondly because, in spite of that, my director Anshuman had an extremely clear vision for it. And I'm happy to say that the film has not at all strayed from that vision and what has emerged is an exciting chamber-film which I now like to call a ‘psychological black-comedy thriller’. These are genres that I find to be rarely explored in Indian Cinema."

"The character I portray in this film - Rohit - is really some of the most fun I’ve ever had with a character. Not only is LCKH the fastest feature film that I have ever filmed but it is also a rare film - to have been shot completely on a single 35mm lens. We had our World Premiere at IFFM 2023, to a fantastic audience response that exceeded any of our expectations, and it’s made me doubly excited for the North American premiere as the closing film at CSAFF ‘23 and the Canadian premiere as the opening film at ISAFF ‘23 in Vancouver. I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to watch this film. It is truly a unique piece of work," he added.

Written by the award winning Bikas Mishra, the film is a revelation tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK and is the first mainstream Indian feature film to be shot on a single lens. The film was shot in the UK last year and it is touted as a unique new-age cinema experience for worldwide audiences.