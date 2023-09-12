Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli heads to Chicago South Asian International Film Festival

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli heads to Chicago South Asian International Film Festival

Updated on: 12 September,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli will be the closing night film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023.

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli heads to Chicago South Asian International Film Festival

Arjun Mathur in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Listen to this article
Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli heads to Chicago South Asian International Film Festival
x
00:00

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' will be the Closing Night Film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023 and will also be the opening film at the International South Asian Film Festival, Vancouver.


Anshuman Jha's directorial debut - starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Garrick Hagon - got a standing ovation in Australia last month and with this selection will make its North American debut in Chicago.


Anshuman Jha, Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur are scheduled to be in Chicago to present the film on September 24 and are most excited to be in the Windy City.


Arjun said, "I was immediately drawn to ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ when I read the script, primarily because I could not slot it within any single fixed genre and secondly because, in spite of that, my director Anshuman had an extremely clear vision for it. And I'm happy to say that the film has not at all strayed from that vision and what has emerged is an exciting chamber-film which I now like to call a ‘psychological black-comedy thriller’. These are genres that I find to be rarely explored in Indian Cinema."

"The character I portray in this film - Rohit - is really some of the most fun I’ve ever had with a character. Not only is LCKH the fastest feature film that I have ever filmed but it is also a rare film - to have been shot completely on a single 35mm lens. We had our World Premiere at IFFM 2023, to a fantastic audience response that exceeded any of our expectations, and it’s made me doubly excited for the North American premiere as the closing film at CSAFF ‘23 and the Canadian premiere as the opening film at ISAFF ‘23 in Vancouver. I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to watch this film. It is truly a unique piece of work," he added.

Written by the award winning Bikas Mishra, the film is a revelation tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK and is the first mainstream Indian feature film to be shot on a single lens. The film was shot in the UK last year and it is touted as a unique new-age cinema experience for worldwide audiences. 

Rasika Dugal Anshuman Jha indian films Entertainment News Entertainment News Update bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK