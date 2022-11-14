Armaan Malik makes India proud, bags 'Best India Act' award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

The popular Bollywood singer has won the prestigious award for second time in the same category. This time, the 'Jab Tak' hitmaker has earned the MTV Europe Award 2022 for his English single, 'You'

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as "Bol Do Na Zara", "Jab Tak" and "Chale Aana", has been feted with the 2022 MTV Europe Music Award for "Best India Act" for his English single "You".

The singer has won the award for the second time after his debut single, "Control", won him the MTV EMA in the same category in 2020.

Armaan attended the awards ceremony in Germany's Dusseldorf, where he was bestowed with the accolade.

Watch video! Armaan Malik: You don't realise you will have 'relationships' before finding the one!

Reacting to his win, Armaan said in a statement, "I'm humbled and overjoyed to win my second EMA! 'You' is a very special record for me and for it to receive a nod at such a prestigious global platform is extremely heartwarming."

The singer expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers, who voted for him in overwhelming numbers. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans and well-wishers who voted for me. The amount of love and support I have received from Armaanians all over the world is truly unprecedented and fills me with gratitude. This one's for them, my family and my country."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever