Aryan Khan has dropped his first ad in which he has directed his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan in the ad

Listen to this article Aryan Khan makes acting and directing debut with ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan; watch x 00:00

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the first ad of his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand will be unveiled on Tuesday. Today, the father-son duo shared the video on their social media sites. The ad features Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, however, they do not share screen in the ad.

The ad begins with Aryan Khan writing words on a chalk board with a confused expression. He then takes a paint brush and creates a line with red paint on the board and exits the frame. before leaving, he throws the red paint brush on the floor. Shah Rukh Khan enters the frame and picks up the brush and looks at the board before stroking a line with the brush to create a red X.

The ad has been directed by Aryan Khan himself and marks his debut as an actor and director as well. The brand is owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. During the ongoing IPL season, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and Suhana Khan were seen wearing outfits from the brand.

Unlike Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan who is going to make her Bollywood debut as an actor with Zoya Akhtar's much-talked-about film, 'The Archies', his son, Aryan Khan will kickstart his Bollywood journey as a director. Last year in December, Aryan announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will be produced under the Red Chillies banner. The project which will be directed by Aryan Khan is expected to go on floors in 2023.

The year 2023 is quite special for the Khans as SRK returned to the big screen after 4 years with a bang. He was seen in the film 'Pathaan' which broke several box office records. It became the highest grossing Hindi film ever breaking the record by 'Baahubali 2'.

