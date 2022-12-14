Breaking News
As 'K3G' completes 21 years, Karan Johar shares unseen BTS stills with SRK, Kajol and Hrithik

Updated on: 14 December,2022 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to share a video of the film's BTS, in which one can see the cast and the crew of film and Karan at the helm of affairs, directing his actors, brainstorming on sets and having some lighter moments.

As 'K3G' completes 21 years, Karan Johar shares unseen BTS stills with SRK, Kajol and Hrithik

(Pic courtesy: IANS)


Producer-director Karan Johar is celebrating 21 years of his second directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' which released on December 14, 2001. The film is noted for its music and the ensemble cast.


On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to share a video of the film's BTS, in which one can see the cast and the crew of film and Karan at the helm of affairs, directing his actors, brainstorming on sets and having some lighter moments.



He wrote in the caption, "No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen... and that soon became a family off screen too."

 
 
 
 
 
He further mentioned, "21 years later, I'm still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it's the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family...THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it's all about loving your family (sic)".

Karan has often said that he made the film as a tribute to his father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar, as it's pretty evident with the film's tagline, "It's all about loving your parents".

