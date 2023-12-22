As 'Raju Chacha' completes 23 years, Kajol remembers Rishi Kapoor

Kajol took to her social media handle to mark 23 years of her film Raju Chacha which also starred Ajay Devgn and Rishi Kapoor

As the action-comedy film Raju Chacha completes 23 years, actor Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with Rishi Kapoor in the film. The film also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a poster of the film which she captioned, "RajuChacha is and always will be an epic memory. The first being the fact that it was my one and only film with #RishiKapoor, somebody whom I have always been in awe of as an actor. He was the most amazing actor on screen and it was my honour to work with him in that film."

She also recalled the moment, how the entire Devgan family settled in Ooty for 90 days during the film's shoot.

"Secondly because we put up this fairyland set on the top of a mountain in Ooty and lived there for nearly ninety days!!! Now that's truly something that is unforgettable. The whole Devgan family settled house there for three months! Mother, father et all!" she added.

Directed by Ajay's late brother Anil Devgan. The film featured a stellar star cast with Ajay, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and comedy king Johnny Lever.

Ajay Devgn also took to his social media to celebrate the film's anniversary. "Reflecting on 23 years of #RajuChacha, a film that holds my heart for many reasons," he wrote sharing pictures of the film's cassette.

He further wrote, "Anil’s directorial debut paved the way for me to embody Raju, a man deeply rooted in emotion, despite walking on the wrong side of the law. This movie gave me the opportunity to work with kids for the first time, who made things so much more fun on set, and to share the screen with Rishi Ji for the very first time, a memory I’ll always hold close to my heart. And amidst it all, @kajol stood as my steadfast partner, on and off screen, offering unwavering support. As I look back, I can only feel gratitude for having been a part of this film! "

Kajol and Ajay starred in many big projects like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Pyar to Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare' and most recently in the period action film 'Tanhaji: The unsung warrior' in 2020. Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for the film 'Singham Again' with director Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.