As student of history, Amit Shah enjoys watching 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicting India's cultural heritage

Amit Shah said, "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film"

Picture courtesy/Akshay Kumar's Twitter account

Appreciating the spirit of filmmakers in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday came out of the corridors of power and attended a special screening of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Home Minister had come to see the film with his family on Wednesday. Seeing the film, the Home Minister became elated and praised the cast and producers. He said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."

Shah highlighted that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family.

