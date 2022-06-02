Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > As student of history, Amit Shah enjoys watching 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicting India's cultural heritage

As student of history, Amit Shah enjoys watching 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicting India's cultural heritage

Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Amit Shah said, "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film"

As student of history, Amit Shah enjoys watching 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicting India's cultural heritage

Picture courtesy/Akshay Kumar's Twitter account


Appreciating the spirit of filmmakers in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday came out of the corridors of power and attended a special screening of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Home Minister had come to see the film with his family on Wednesday. Seeing the film, the Home Minister became elated and praised the cast and producers. He said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."




Shah highlighted that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family.


Show full article

amit shah Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Prithviraj bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK