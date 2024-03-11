Zanai will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale. She is also a descendant of the royal family in real life.

Asha Bhosle with Zanai Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her acting debut with ‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ x 00:00

Producer-turned-filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who recently announced his theatrical directorial debut film, ‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, is all set to cast Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Zanai will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale. Besides being Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai is a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sandeep Singh said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosle who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosle ji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Singh added, "As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being."

Sandeep also took to his Instagram and shared a video of the announcement and wrote, “With profound honor we welcome @zanaibhosle into the kingdom of ‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ as Rani Sai Bhonsale, Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, who contributed immensely to his life as a king and a human being. We feel grateful to witness how Zanai becomes a voice that history itself has chosen for a film that connects us to the true resilience and valor of her ancestors @asha.bhosle”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANDEEP SINGH (@officialsandipssingh)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema in her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008. Bhosle is the sister of late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family.

‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti.

The film marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

(With inputs from ANI)