Ex-Bollywood baddie, and now a comedian and motivational speaker, Ashish Vidyarthi gives us a glimpse into his colourful world as he ventures into music with Sukoon hai

Ashish Vidyarthi turns singer with 'Sukoon hai', a song inspired by his journey

In the midst of our conversation around his foray into the music industry, Ashish Vidyarthi showcases the skills he employs as a storyteller to woo his audience during his stand-up comedy acts. “At social gatherings, when you ask someone to sing, they always say, ‘Mera gala kharab hai.’ And I’d complain that nobody asks me to sing. I’m the one who will raise my hand and say, while she clears her throat, let me sing,” he says in an attempt to highlight his long-held desire to regale an audience.

For the generation that grew up with an appetite for films that were released in the 1990s and 2000s, Vidyarthi is best remembered as the baddie who made movies memorable with his mean streak. In the last few years, however, the distinct hats that he has donned have compelled individuals across generations to pay heed to his words. While his food and travel vlogs resonate with a select set of viewers, his work as a stand-up comedian has been the subject of social media chatter. However, it is his role as a motivational speaker that led him to create his first solo single, Sukoon hai, a number inspired by his journey.

“Music has been integral to [my life] because I’ve been associated with theatre for several years. [A significant aspect of] theatre involves singing, whether that entails doing so on stage, or as part of the chorus. The thought of venturing into music had been on my mind for a while, and a dear friend brought up the subject. I told her I wanted the song to be about dreams and hope; an upbeat number. When you are surrounded by people who are capable and generous, individuals like me get the chance to experiment. [In this song], you’ll hear a lot of ad-libbing; the idea was to add an aspect that was unique. Having said that, I establish that I am not a trained singer. My life is about [ceasing opportunities] to express myself, and I do that in different forms.”