Ashley Rebello says designing costumes for Rishab Shetty's Shivaji biopic will bust the myth that his craft is restricted to masala films

(Left) The first look of The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Costume designer Ashley Rebello steps into uncharted territory with Rishab Shetty's 'The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Last December, the first poster of The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was released, showcasing Rishab Shetty as the legendary Maratha king. For costume designer Ashley Rebello, being part of director Sandeep Singh’s multi-lingual film is a matter of pride and joy. After all, the designer is stepping into uncharted territory with the historical drama, after years of styling Salman Khan in his movies—from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) to Bharat (2019) and Tiger 3 (2023). “I was an unlikely choice for the film. People associate me with larger-than-life Bollywood glamour, but I’ve always been passionate about period films. As I have worked on Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Tiger franchise and other massy movies, it’s assumed that’s all I am capable of. That’s not true. I want to break that stereotype about me,” says Rebello.

Ashley Rebello and Rishab Shetty

With the 17th century historical drama set to roll in a few months, the designer says that the research on the costumes will begin soon. “I want to start with the research of that period. It has to be authentic to the era. The fabrics, design and artistry will be recreated from scratch. I’ll also dive deep into local weaves for the primary and secondary cast’s costumes.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will mark his first collaboration with the Kannada superstar. Looking forward to it, he says, “Rishab isn’t just a phenomenal actor-director, he is also a fellow Kannadiga. I’ve met him before, but the opportunity to work with him is something I’ll enjoy.”