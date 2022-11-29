×
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares her views on how to attract the OTT audience to cinema halls

Updated on: 29 November,2022 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

The prolific filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared her thoughts on OTT and traditional cinema

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares her views on how to attract the OTT audience to cinema halls

Pic Courtesy: PR


Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has delivered major Bollywood hits like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga', recently marked her presence at an event and shared her thoughts on OTT and traditional cinema. The filmmaker shed some light on ‘if OTT content is taking over traditional cinema?’  and ‘How to attract the OTT audience to cinema halls?’ Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is an empowering woman who has time and again inspired youth to take up challenges and pave their way through them. While talking about her experience with OTT and traditional cinema, she says “For me OTT is more for the Web Series which we see, it is about 8 hours of viewing and it is good for personal viewing. Whereas cinema motivates directors like me, especially when we get claps”. 


Adding more to it, she says “ For example, when my film Bareilly Ki Barfi was released, at that time, when I use to go to the theater and when we used to get claps during the interval time, it is a great vibe for an actor, and director, when they see everybody laughing, whistling. Post that Lockdown happened and I got so many messages, saying that they are watching Bareilly Ki Barfi , because that makes them happy”.


She continued “When we go to the theaters, we enjoy our time, it's a family viewing time. Here we are not talking about cinema lovers. Cinema lovers are very different, they go and watch shows in the morning as well. Here we are talking about the audience who go to theater post work and they plan to go to theaters. Whereas when the cinema comes to you at home, you watch it anytime”. Ashwiny Iyer added “There is a single viewing and there is a collective viewing. In single viewing, there is a scare. When ever I am editing, I always want that people dont get bored and don’t fast forward it or close it. That is a use fear for us as a story teller, which is something we wont see in cinema halls”.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty. Her film Faadu will be released on 9th December.

