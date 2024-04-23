Breaking News
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film 'Nil Battey Sannata' clocks 8 years of release
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film 'Nil Battey Sannata' clocks 8 years of release

Updated on: 23 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The movie marked the directorial debut of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Starring Swara Bhaskar, the story revolves around a single mother, who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Nil Battey Sannata' has completed eight years of release.


Recalling directing the film, Ashwiny took to social media and shared a glimpse on social media with a heartfelt caption, "8 Years. Re-Started a dream with hope. Only Gratitude for all the love even today. #fortheloveofcinema #nilbatteysannata #makeyourownpath #8yearsofnilbatteysannata."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari)


The comedy-drama starred Swara Bhaskar, Riya Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Beyond national success, the film also made waves internationally, premiering at the Silk Road Film Festival in Fuzhou, China. It was subsequently showcased at festivals such as the Marrakech International Film Festival and the Cleveland International Film Festival. Later, it was screened at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF).

The movie marked the directorial debut of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Starring Swara Bhaskar, the story revolves around a single mother, who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter. 

