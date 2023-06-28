Asin dismisses divorce rumors with Rahul Sharma, calls them "very imaginative and completely baseless news"

Actress Asin, best known for her role as Kalpana Shetty in Ghajini, has responded to news that she and her husband, Rahul Sharma, are divorcing.

Actress Asin, best known for her role as Kalpana Shetty in Ghajini, has responded to news that she and her husband, Rahul Sharma, are divorcing. Asin revealed on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that she is now enjoying her summer vacation with Rahul. She dismissed the reports, calling them "very imaginative and completely baseless news."

Asin stated, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys."

Asin deleting her images from social media with Rahul sparked the rumours, with the exception of one from her Instagram account. Her most recent post is from her daughter Arin's fifth birthday party. The post was shared in October 2022. On her Instagram, Asin has only one photo with her husband. The post is in memory of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The black-and-white shot was taken at Asin and Rahul's wedding reception, which Rishi attended.

Following the rumours, a fan account posted several photos of the couple as well as a lengthy statement. A portion of the caption stated, "There seems to be a lot of discussion about AR couple on the internet. A lot of people have asked me about it, and I had the same doubts a few months ago when she suddenly deleted a lot of posts from her account. However, Asin does a lot of unusual things with her Instagram account(Iykyk), so I don't think we can conclude anything based on her Instagram activity."

It also read, "Some serious discussions on Instagram. I am just wondering why nobody noticed the decline in the number of her Instagram posts until now, she deleted those pics in February itself. And this is not the first time she deleted her posts also, like she has deleted for example her parents' wedding anniversary pic, does that mean she has some issues with them??? She has deleted the post about Sridevi on her demise, does that mean she no longer loves Sridevi??"

Rahul, Asin's husband, is the co-founder of Micromax. She stopped acting after marrying Rahul in 2016. Rahul and Asin welcomed their first child, Arin, in 2017.