Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals secret to pulling off stunts at 57

Shah Rukh Khan conducted Ask SRK to celebrate 31 years of Deewana

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday conducted an Ask SRK session for fans to celebrate 31 years of 'Deewana' co-starring the late Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. Among the many questions he answered he revealed the secret to pulling off stunts at 57! He replied in jest, "Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai….(A lot of painkillers have to be consumed)"

Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

My lil AbRam! https://t.co/vmzkx3YnhW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!! https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Being in shoes or somebody else and giving life to their dreams. https://t.co/sTjA3Kg4ER — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Too many people with too many views….has become more difficult to find you voice in the white noise! https://t.co/7JIDfftfkf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as. https://t.co/sPJuBDeKq1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Negativity & Positivity have the simplest two terms to get over. Sorry u didn’t like wot I do…thank u for appreciating wot I do. And then move on don’t dwell on either. https://t.co/AeHHvCIT4B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Working with Divyaji and Rajji. https://t.co/VyiaGfxtVu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023