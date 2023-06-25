Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals secret to pulling off stunts at 57

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2023 08:55 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan conducted Ask SRK to celebrate 31 years of Deewana

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday conducted an Ask SRK session for fans to celebrate 31 years of 'Deewana' co-starring the late Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. Among the many questions he answered he revealed the secret to pulling off stunts at 57! He replied in jest, "Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai….(A lot of painkillers have to be consumed)"





Check out more answers by King Khan here-

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan rishi kapoor bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

