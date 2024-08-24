Breaking News
Bollywood News

Updated on: 24 August,2024 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The king of pop melody, Atif Aslam, will embark on a special five-city tour across Europe and the UK, starting on 6th September 2024 in Glasgow, followed by Leicester and Wembley

Atif Aslam

September marks a month of celebration, and global pop sensation Atif Aslam is set to kick off the festival season with his first-ever concert in Berlin, Germany. From the moment he announced his UK/Europe Tour, it was clear that this would be the tour of the year. The tour is meticulously organized by the leading event management company and prominent promoter, Dembi Productions LLC, under the leadership of Mr. Puroo Kaul, who promises to bring the festive holiday spirit to all attendees.


The king of pop melody, Atif Aslam, will embark on a special five-city tour across Europe and the UK, starting on 6th September 2024 in Glasgow, followed by Leicester and Wembley. Atif will then take the stage in Berlin on 13th September for the first time ever, concluding the tour in Holland on 15th September 2024.



Atif Aslam, the multifaceted artist known for his power-packed performances and a string of super-hit songs that have captured the hearts of billions worldwide, will be seen treating the fans with some of his most iconic Bollywood blockbusters, including 'O Meri Laila,' 'Woh Lamhey,' 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' 'Tu Jaane Naa,' 'O Saathi,' 'Doorie,' and many more. His mesmerizing stage presence and distinctive voice have effectively bridged cultural divides across nations, contributing significantly to numerous Bollywood hits.


Expressing his enthusiasm about the tour, Atif Aslam shared, "I've been on this musical journey for over two decades, and this tour will be my first-ever concert in Berlin—a city I've wanted to perform in for a long time. It's going to be an amazing opportunity to connect with the people of Germany and express myself through my music. This tour is a significant milestone for me, and I'm excited to perform here. The passionate and engaged audiences in these countries always sing along, creating a truly memorable experience."

He further added, "The love and warmth I receive from UK and European audiences is always overwhelming, and I’m eager to show my appreciation through my music. It’s going to be a month-long celebration of music and love across these countries.”

The 'Tere Sang Yaara' crooner is a global powerhouse, consistently delivering powerful performances worldwide, including in Bollywood. The promoters, ‘Dembi Productions’ and ‘Rock On Music’, have been working tirelessly to provide a musical treat for UK and Europe music lovers. Concert tickets are now available at www.sec.co.uk, booking.leicesterarena.co.uk, www.vtixonline.com & www.ahoy.nl. Whether you're a Bollywood music enthusiast or simply enjoy witnessing an extraordinary performer on stage, Atif Aslam's September tour promises to be a continuous delight for his overseas fans.

