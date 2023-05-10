'Auhaam' Trailer Out: An intense and gripping thriller that keeps you hooked

The trailer for the upcoming thriller movie 'Auhaam' was launched today. Featuring a fresh cast, 'Auhaam' is a cop thriller with an original storyline. The Ankit Hans directorial and Mukul Verma writing revolves around a missing case and will keep you engaged and questioning till the end

Poster for the movie 'Auhaam'

The makers of the upcoming thriller movie 'Auhaam' have dropped the trailer for the same today. Featuring a fresh cast with actors Varun Suri, Hriday Singh, and Divya Malik, 'Auhaam' is a cop thriller with an original storyline. The Ankit Hans directorial and Mukul Verma writing revolves around a missing case and will keep you engaged and questioning till the end.

The trailer depicts the story of the lives of a couple Shiva and Riya who run away from their house to get married and later on live a happily married life with a daughter named Shreya. One day Riya goes missing and in a desperate attempt to search for his missing wife Shiva reaches out to Yashwant, an extremely smart cop. What follows is a series of events that open layers to a mystery unimaginable by the characters. Will he find his wife or is she lost forever?

The film has been directed with a gripping storyline. The trailer looks extremely promising, increasing the anticipation amongst the audience. From the screenplay to the acting to the background music, everything seems to fit in and be spot on.

Producer Richa Gupta proudly presents this new film to the audience with conviction and determination. Being a PhD in finance, a Kathak exponent, and an advisory member of CBFC Delhi she left the finance field to follow her passion in the creative domain. With a National award in Kathak and an experience in producing musicals she has tried her hand in films this time.

The Richa Gupta Films production is releasing on 26 May 26, 2023. The film will be distributed Pan India by UFO Moviez, music will be present on Zee Music Company.