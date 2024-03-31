Triptii Dimri has become a national crush after her role in 'Animal', talking about her popularity, Avinash Tiwary has shared that he wants something like this to happen to himself as well

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Avinash Tiwary on 'Laila Majnu' co-star Triptii Dimri gaining popularity: 'I haven’t had a breakthrough film or show' x 00:00

Avinash Tiwary is currently making headlines for his performance in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express.' Avinash is receiving immense recognition for his role, but it was ‘Laila Majnu’ that marked his debut. 'Laila Majnu' is a gem that was not initially recognized when it was first released.

Avinash Tiwary co-starred with Triptii Dimri in the film. Triptii Dimri has become a national crush after her role in 'Animal.' The actress will also be the leading lady in Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.' Talking about how he wants something like this to happen to himself, Avinash Tiwary shared that he is waiting for that one project that will be his breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the Indian Express, Avinash Tiwary shared, “There was a breakthrough moment for her, and all the credibility that she earned before that has given so much more love to her. I am hoping something like that would happen to me as well.”

“Of course, I wouldn’t deny that I haven’t had a breakthrough film or show that has broken the ceiling. That hasn’t happened. In due course of time, one film or show will just reach out to everyone, break a ceiling and once that happens everything falls into place. With 'Madgaon Express' now, people know that I can do all kinds of stuff, that I can be versatile,” he further added.

Triptii Dimri on 'Laila Majnu':

“When 'Laila Majnu' was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself, and I was thinking my movie is going to be released and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So I began working on my craft and attended many workshops – they kept me sane. And then, 'Bulbbul' happened,”Triptii told ETimes.

About Laila Majnu

The 2018 film 'Laila Majnu' is a modern-day retelling of the classic love story of Laila and Majnu, a tale that has been told and retold over centuries in various cultures. The film is directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The story is set in contemporary Kashmir and follows the lives of two young lovers, Qais (played by Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (played by Triptii Dimri). Qais is a free-spirited and carefree young man who falls deeply in love with Laila, a beautiful and independent girl. However, their love faces societal and familial opposition due to their different backgrounds and the long-standing enmity between their families.





