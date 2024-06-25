Avneet Kaur celebrates one year of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ with BTS clip, reveals audition acene & monologue filmed in one shot

Avneet Kaur celebrated the one-year anniversary of her film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In Pic: Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, the talented and versatile actress, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', where she shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She posted a heartwarming message on social media.

In her reflective post, Avneet Kaur shared her audition clip and said, "This audition scene and monologue of Tiku was shot in one take, and it is one of my favorite scenes of Tiku from #TikuWedsSheru. The pain in her eyes because of everything happening in her life and the fact that she has a newborn at home whom she has to feed and take care of alone when Sheru is gone... But her spirit remains unbroken! I admire Tiku's character so much; it shows the strength and lengths a mother can go to save her child! #1YearOfTikuWedsSheru"

Avneet Kaur's touching post resonated with her fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with support and appreciation. Through her post, the actress not only celebrated the milestone of completing 'Tiku Weds Sheru' but also shared a glimpse of the passion and effort that goes into making a film.

In reaction to her post, one fan shared, “Idk why people love to spread negativity and hate....the film was awesome....it showed many sides of today's society....the movie is awesome.... it has comedy, drama, emotion.... everything a cinema lover can ask for.....” Another commented, “Proud only proud of you so much dear, keep spreading the positivity and smiles we love u so much.” A third fan shared, “Avneet, you are incredible, you are awesome, so much to achieve. Always enjoy and be happy; you can do it.”

Avneet Kaur made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, marking a significant milestone in her budding career. The actress travelled to Cannes for the poster launch of her upcoming international film 'Love in Vietnam'. Notably, Avneet’s appearance at Cannes makes her the youngest mainstream Indian actress to attend the festival this year for a poster launch, an achievement that speaks volumes about her rising star power.