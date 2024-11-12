Avneet Kaur shared her dream come true moment as she posed with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise on the set of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

In Pic: Avneet Kaur with Tom Cruise

Listen to this article Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise on the sets of Mission: Impossible: ‘I’m still pinching myself’ x 00:00

Avneet Kaur, the actress and social media sensation, has been creating quite a buzz recently. While she captivated the world with her Cannes appearance, now Avneet has managed to live the dream of many. Kaur shared her dream come true moment as she posed with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise on the set of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'. Just yesterday, after Tom Cruise took the world by surprise by dropping the trailer of 'Mission: Impossible', Avneet gave her fans a sweet surprise by posting pictures of her meeting one of the biggest stars, Tom Cruise.

Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise

The first two pictures in the carousel have Avneet and Cruise posing for the perfect picture. The third one captures a sweet moment as they share a cute conversation. The fourth slide is a video of Avneet shaking hands with Tom and thanking him for the meet. Her excitement after sharing a moment with Tom was quite evident in the last slide. By sharing the pictures and a clip, Kaur wrote, "I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8 #MissionImpossible @paramountpicsin"

Fans and friends react to the post

As soon as the actress dropped the bomb of her meeting with Tom Cruise, fans went crazy and reacted to the post with sweet comments. One wrote, "I have tears in my eyes, frrr!!" A heartfelt comment read, "I can't even imagine how happy and proud your mom and dad must be."

Not only fans, but several industry friends also dropped sweet comments below the post. While Varun Dhawan simply wrote, 'Wow,' Shantanu Maheshwari showed his excitement by dropping, "Amazing!! (Two fire emojis) Wow." The official page of 'Mission: Impossible' also reacted to the post by writing, "Mission critical details will be declassified soon." Well, we are sure that Avneet was undoubtedly star-struck by this meeting with Tom Cruise.

The Tom Cruise starred is an American series of spy films. It is based on the 1966 spy Tv series created by Bruce Geller. ‘Mission: Impossible’ was released in 1996 followed by the second and third parts in 2000 and 2006. Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol was released in 2011 followed by Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation in 2015 and Mission: Impossible-Fallout in 2018. Mission:Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One was released in 2023. The final part will be released in May, 2025.

In July 2023, Tom Cruise expressed interest in continuing to make further films in the series as Ethan Hunt. The Final Reckoning will release in May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 4Dx & IMAX and get ready to step into a world where lives, choices, and missions collide.