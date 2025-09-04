Breaking News
Avneet Kaur reflects on viral moment with Tom Cruise: 'Its completely a once-in-a-lifetime event'

Updated on: 04 September,2025 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Avneet Kaur recently opened up about her viral meeting with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. Calling it a surreal and once-in-a-lifetime moment, Avneet said the experience was beyond words

Picture Courtesy/Avneet Kaur's Instagram account

Actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular social media stars of the current generation. 

The actress, in May this year, had the privilege of meeting Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and had shared a few pictures with him on her social media account. The post had taken the internet by storm.

Recently, while exclusively talking to IANS, Avneet opened up on her one-of-a-kind experience of meeting Mr Cruise. "I met him twice, and I can't explain in words what the experience was," she said. "During the first time, he already knew about my Cannes appearance; it was surprising to me. The second time around we couldn't speak much. But I can't express in words what meeting him meant to me. It's completely a once-in-a-lifetime event, and I still can't believe that I got to meet Tom Cruise," exclaimed an excited Avneet.


Talking about her upcoming movie, "Love In Vietnam", it is all set for its release, and the cast and crew are geared up for the same. The movie is all set to take audiences on a journey rekindling the charm of old-school romance with their highly anticipated musical saga. The trailer that was released a few days ago gave viewers a glimpse into a love story followed by a heartbreak between Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari, the leads. It is then followed by a series of romantic ups and downs that seemingly makes for a Bollywood flick worth watching. The first-ever India-Vietnam co-production film unfolds with great visuals, soul-stirring melodies and a chemistry that feels both tender and electric. The film’s songs have already struck a chord with audiences, capturing the essence of innocent love and heartfelt chemistry.

In the official trailer that has been unveiled, viewers got a first look at the love story, offering a powerful glimpse that transcends borders, speaks in silence and sings through every glance. Showcasing a love story that rises above culture and distance, “Love in Vietnam” stars actors Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and acclaimed Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, who is celebrated as one of Asia’s 100 most beautiful women. Adding depth to the movie are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, who bring their timeless screen presence. Inspired by the global bestseller, Madonna in a Fur Coat, written by Sabahattin Ali, the film promises a timeless story. Presented by Zed Studios and produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat is all set to release in theatres on the 12th of September, 2025.

