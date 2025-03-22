While Avneet Kaur has made a name for herself globally with the Cannes stint and an international project in the works, she opened up on the hardships endured as a newcomer

Avneet Kaur Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article When 8-year-old Avneet Kaur was touched inappropriately at a dance rehearsal: ‘I told my mother’ x 00:00

Actor Avneet Kaur, who stepped into showbiz with a dance reality show recalled being touched inappropriately at the tender age of 8. While Avneet has made a name for herself globally with the Cannes stint and an international project in the works, she opened up on the hardships endured as a newcomer in the entertainment arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avneet Kaur on good touch and bad touch

In a conversation with Hauterrfly Avneet shared, “Once, during dance rehearsals, there was a spot or someone who touched here and there… at the time, I told my mother about this… then my mom told me that beta, this is bad touch, this is good touch and whatever. You have to understand that this happens. I am telling you this from back when I was eight years old. And since then, I was well prepared for such things.”

‘He abused me verbally’

In the same interview, she recalled facing harsh criticism on set as a newcomer. Avneet said, “There was this one incident from the time when I was struggling, and it really scared me. I was just starting out, and this director gave me a very heavy monologue with heavy words, which I had to say. Now, I was very scared, because I was 11 or 12, and I fumbled 2-3 times, which is when he switched on his mic and started speaking harshly. He said that I wasn’t capable of doing anything and that I would never succeed in this industry. He even abused me verbally.”

Avneet Kaur’s acting journey

Avneet’s acting debut came in 2012 with Meri Maa. She was then seen in Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 2013, she featured in Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She commenced her film career in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani starring Rani Mukerji.

From 2018 to 2020, she portrayed Sultana Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, departing from the show in mid-2020 due to health issues. In June 2023, she starred in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she featured in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh. In December 2024, Kaur starred in the murder mystery Party Till I Die alongside Vishal Jethwa.

Her next film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.