Ayesha Kapur gears up for her big debut

Child actor from Bhansali’s 'Black' to feature in 'Hari-Om'
Ayesha Kapur
Remember Ayesha Kapur — the girl who played the younger version of Rani Mukerji’s character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Black' (2005)? She is now set to make her debut as a lead in 'Hari-Om'. Kapur, who went to study at Columbia in New York, has been working on her Hindi diction for about six months with Kulvinder Bakshish, and doing workshops with co-actor Anshuman Jha.
Thrilled about the new beginning, she says, “It’s a sweet, family film that will strike a chord with everyone in some way. I like the simplicity with which Harish [Vyas, director] sir writes his stories and fleshes out his characters. They are real and relatable.” Hari-Om also features Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan, and Manu Rishi Chaddha in key roles. Kapur can’t contain her excitement to work with such a powerful cast. She adds, “It will be a wonderful learning experience.” Hari-Om goes on floors in Bhopal this month and will be wrapped up in December.
