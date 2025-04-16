Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ayushmann Khuranna and Yami Gautums Vicky Donor to be back on big screens

Ayushmann Khuranna and Yami Gautum's 'Vicky Donor' to be back on big screens

Updated on: 16 April,2025 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Ayushmann and Yami began their journey in the film industry with Vicky Donor in 2012, a film that broke societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility

Ayushmann Khuranna and Yami Gautum's 'Vicky Donor' to be back on big screens

Picture Courtesy/Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Ayushmann Khuranna and Yami Gautum's 'Vicky Donor' to be back on big screens
x
00:00

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donor' to be re-released on April 18, 2025.


On Monday, director Shoojit Sircar announced the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, "VICKY DONOR rereleasing on 18th April. PVR- INOX CURATED SHOWS. A tribute to our dear friends Jayanta Das and Akshay Verma."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shoojit Sircar (@shoojitsircar)


Producer of the film John Abraham also shared his excitement on Instagram.

"My debut film as a producer is back on the big screen this weekend--April 18th! A bold, ahead-of-its-time story with a message that still hits home. I was lucky to collaborate with the amazing Shoojit Sircar, Juhi Chaturvedi, Anu Kapoor, and our incredible discoveries--Ayushmann Khurrana and the ever-wonderful Yami Gautam. Don't miss this jaw-dropping comedy with a large heart! #VickyDonor re-releasing on April 18," he captioned.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Ayushmann and Yami began their journey in the film industry with Vicky Donor in 2012, a film that broke societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility.

'Vicky Donor' won three National Film Awards. It was recognised as the best popular film for wholesome entertainment.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Tarun Bali, Krishna Singh Bisht and Swaroopa Ghosh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ayushmann khurrana yami gautam shoojit sircar vicky donor bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK