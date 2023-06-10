Ayushmann Khurrana thoroughly enjoys performing on stage

Ayushmann Khurrana/PR image

Listen to this article Ayushmann Khurrana announces new track ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ x 00:00

Ayushmann Khurrana thoroughly enjoys performing on stage. This year, 2023 the talented actor and singer has been actively touring with his band Ayushmann Bhava.

Always keen to directly interact with fans and listeners, Ayushmann delighted the audience at a recent performance with a surprise. He sang his still-to-be-launched single, ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ for his fans. For this new song, he was keen to gauge the response of his fans first hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

When he announced on-stage that he will be sharing a track he has been working on since the last couple of months, the crowds gave him thunderous applause. They continued to hoot and enjoy themselves, while he performed the number.

The talented actor – singer has been all smiles with the reactions he has been receiving for the track. He shares, “As artists, we are all, usually nervous before releasing our work. This time I was excited to perform to Raatan Kaaliyan at the concert. For me, it was a kind of a litmus test."

He further adds "I am ecstatic with the love it has received. It was surreal to watch the audience lap it up immediately. This is my next exciting collaboration with Rochak and T-Series and I look forward to releasing this single.”

Over the years, Ayushmann has become synonymous with energetic and captivating live performances. The ace actor-singer typically sings some of his own songs and mixes it with some retro and 90’s Bollywood music. He also enjoys experimenting with different songs and even improvises on stage by making rock versions of existing songs.

Ayushmann's endeavor has always been to present something new and fresh to audiences through his films and even stage performances.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF, is now being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat. Through his participation, the organisation feels, he could galvanise India to cheer for the team that is looking to bring glory to our country on a global level.

Ayushmann says, “It has been a matter of personal responsibility for me as an artiste to create and foster a spirit of inclusivity in my country. I have tried to do that through my films and my work off camera because I feel the first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society."