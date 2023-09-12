Breaking News
Ayushmann Khurrana shows his desire to work with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee

Updated on: 12 September,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Ayushmann expressed his love for the Jawan director Atlee

Ayushmann Khurrana shows his desire to work with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the success of his recent release ‘Dream Girl 2’. The actor who is known for playing unconventional roles, showed his desire to work in South cinema. Ayushmann also expressed his love for the Jawan director Atlee.


Earlier while talking to midday.com the actor mentioned his love for Malayalam cinema. The 'Doctor G' actor is also one of the rare Hindi actors to have his films remade in the South cinema. With many actors working across industries, Ayushmann who has so far only dabbled in Hindi cinema, expressed interest to work in Malayalam cinema. "I would like to work in South Cinema, especially Malayalam cinema. I am a huge Fahadh Faasil fan and if I get a chance would love to collaborate with him because I think the kind of cinema he does resonates with my core; like Kumbalangi Nights'. I like the soundtrack of the film. Malayalam cinema is simple, close to the milieu, and it is rooted,” the actor shared.


Now, in an interview with News18 the Andhadhun actor shared, “I would love to collaborate with Atlee or Fahadh Faasil. I know they’re poles apart (in terms of their sensibilities). But my filmography is also the same Dream Girl and Andhadhun belong to two ends of the spectrum.” 


Atlee is currently riding high on the success of his recent directorial ‘Jawan’. The film has been breaking all the records since its release. According to recent reports by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan is the fastest film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in just 6 days.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

