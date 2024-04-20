Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ayushmann Khurrana literally becomes Akh Da Tara as fan names a star after him
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana literally becomes 'Akh Da Tara' as fan names a star after him!

Updated on: 20 April,2024 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Ayushmann Khurrana has reached star status, literally! A fan has named a star after him, making him 'Akh Da Tara' in the truest sense

Ayushmann Khurrana literally becomes 'Akh Da Tara' as fan names a star after him!

Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article
Ayushmann Khurrana literally becomes 'Akh Da Tara' as fan names a star after him!
x
00:00

Multi-hyphenate Ayushmann Khurrana falls under a rare breed of actor-artistes in India who have found incredible success in both acting and music! The Bollywood star completes 12 glorious years in the industry today, and he is also basking on the super success of his latest single Akh Da Tara! On this joyous moment, Ayushmann has been immortalised by one of his oldest and most loyal admirers, Aditi Dev, who has named a star after him! 


Fan names a star after Ayushmann Khurrana


Aditi posted the certificate of her naming a star after Ayushmann and wrote, “Congratulations to my Akh da Taara for his new song Akh da Taara❤️✨
Now there’s officially a star in this universe by your name and will forever be. Hope you like this gift. You mean the world to me, to all of us as fans of your work & how you live your life. Keep shining and spreading love and light as you always do! Lots of love❤️” 


Upon realising this, Ayushmann was immensely grateful. He immediately acknowledged this incredible gesture of love on his social media.

Ayushmann says, “Aditi has been one of the first admirers of my work since the time Vicky Donor released and became a humongous success story for me. So, it is quite amazing that she decided to celebrate two big milestones of my career - my 12th anniversary in the Hindi film industry and my single Akh Da Tara’s huge success by gifting me and immortalising me as a star in the universe!”

He adds, “My admirers have been my biggest support system since the time I have debuted as an actor-artiste in the industry and it is their love, their passion and their prayers that have kept an underdog like me going even till today. I would be no one without the love of the people because I don’t come from the industry. So, every hit, every milestone has only added to me surviving and consolidating and cementing my position.”

Ayushmann further says, “Whoever I’m today, is because of them. I thank every person, in every corner of this world, for the unconditional support and strength. It is your love that keeps the fire in me burning!”

Ayushmann had first met and thanked Aditi for her love during the shooting of Dum Laga Ke Haisha after realising that she has been an ardent admirer since his first film! She had visited him with her father in company. Ayushmann always looks to spend time with those who have been supportive of him and keeps in touch with them directly!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ayushmann khurrana bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK