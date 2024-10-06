To mark the day, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu took to their respective social media handles to share special posts

Picture Courtesy/Tabu's Instagram account

The mystery thriller 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, and Anil Dhawan, has completed six years today. To mark the day, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu took to their respective social media handles to share special posts.

Ayushmann took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a video on the 6th anniversary of the film.

The video shows scenes and characters in an animated version.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "6 saal ho gaye, par yeh suspense abhi tak zinda hai!. #6YearsOfAndhadhun." As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section and demanded for sequel.

One of the users wrote, "Can we get the andhadhun 2 !??"

Another user commented, "Deserve a Sequel."

"Rewatch limits when it comes to Andhadhun," another comment read.

Tabu dropped the poster of the movie on her Instagram.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film received positive responses from the audience and was declared a hit at the box office.

In the film, the 'Dream Girl' actor portrayed the role of a blind piano player who accidentally gets involved in the murder of a retired actor.

The film was also made in Telugu as 'Maestro' and in Malayalam as 'Bhramam'.

In 2019, Ayushmann received National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Andhadhun'.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Tabu, on the other hand, is gearing up for the international series 'Dune: Prophecy'.

'Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson.

It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series was developed as an original for HBO's sibling streamer Max but will instead premiere under the HBO umbrella -- meaning it will air on the cable network and stream on Max -- as part of a rebranding strategy at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps.

In Bollywood, Tabu was last seen in the romantic thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' alongside Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Sheirgill.

