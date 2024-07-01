Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the reason behind not getting his kids papped. He and Tahira Kashyap are parents to a boy and a girl

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ayushmann Khurrana with their kids

Listen to this article Ayushmannn Khurrana on not wanting his kids getting papped: 'They should be exposed to the real India' x 00:00

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are both an active part of the film industry. While the public nature of an actor's profession usually extends to their families as well, Ayushmann has managed to keep his kids away from the limelight. Ayushmann and Tahira are parents to two kids- a boy named Virajveer and girl named Varushka. Recently, the actor spoke about the reason behind his kids not getting papped as much as other star kids.

Ayushmann has been clear that he wants his kids to have “the most natural or non-celeb life as possible". This is the reason the actor usually refrains from discussing his kids or even bring them to parties. Talking to Forbes India, the 'Dream Girl 2' actor also said that he never calls the paps to cover them. He wants his kids to stay away from the limelight during their growing up years and have friends from all walks of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They should be exposed to the real India, not just the rich and famous. So, we want to keep it like that,” Ayushmann concluded.

Ayushmann's poetic tribute to Team India:

On Sunday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram to pay tribute to men in blue in his style.

"Still can't get over it! #t20worldcup #worldchampions," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

In the video, he praised star batter Virat Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, batsman Suryakumar Yadav and others.

A part of his impressive Hindi shayari reads, "Semi-finals me Kohli ke muh se nikla tha Ben-Strokes, tab toh alochakon ne laga diye they saare chokes. Aur ye final me dikha diya legend ne apna Virat roop, samjho pyaare yehi hai jeevan chaaon aur dhoop. Pandya ko bhi pichle do mahine se bahut kuch kaha sunaya, aakhiri over me fir usi ne toh jalwa dikhaya. Aur moochein ho toh Hardik jaisi ho varna na ho aur bowling figures ho toh Bumrah jaisi ho warna na ho."

He also requested people not to troll the players when they lose and differentiate between them on the basis of religion.

Following India's T20 World Cup victory, the 'Vicky Donor' actor dropped a video giving the team a virtual hug from home on his Instagram.

Overwhelmed by this historic win, he wrote, "Tears of joy! This a 140 crore giant big group hug! Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!"