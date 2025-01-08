Having trained in dance for years, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is set to flaunt her skills in Azaad; director Abhishek Kapoor heaps praise on her

Rasha Thadani

Listen to this article 'Rasha Thadani is such a fantastic dancer': Azaad director Abhishek Kapoor x 00:00

In a matter of days, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will step into the world of cinema with Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama, Azaad. In a bid to make an impactful debut, Thadani, we learn, is pulling out all stops, and playing to her strengths. A solo track, which puts her prowess as a dancer on full display, serves as her first appearance for fans. Uyi amma, composed by Amit Trivedi, features Thadani showcasing a choreography set by Bosco Leslie Martis, who previously designed Vicky Kaushal’s ace moves in Tauba tauba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Kapoor and Raveena Tandon

Kapoor tells mid-day that he was certain that the newcomer would do justice to the dance track. “Rasha is such a fantastic dancer that all she needs is a good song. She has been training since she was a young girl,” the director says. While Thadani had a five-day window to rehearse before filming commenced, Kapoor says she seemed ready for the final performance from the first day. “When she went in to rehearse, she could crack the choreography [immediately].”

Evidently, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. At her prime, Tandon too was known for her dancing skills, having pulled off popular numbers like Tip tip barsa pani, and Kisi disco mein jaaye.