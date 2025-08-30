The much-awaited Baaghi 4 trailer featuring Tiger Shroff is finally out, with Sanjay Dutt playing the intense villain in the sequel. Looking at Tiger go slaughter mode in the trailer, it seems like the instalment is the most brutal in the franchise

The wait is finally over as the explosive trailer of Baaghi 4 is out. The trailer looks nothing short of a visual onslaught with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt taking charge. Made under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this fourth instalment that takes the franchise to a whole new level of intensity and emotion.

Headlined by action superstar Tiger Shroff, the Baaghi 4 trailer gives fans a glimpse of Ronnie as he returns to the character like never before. He is unhinged, unforgiving, and unstoppable. The action in this one is brutal, and the stakes are personal. Baaghi 4 marks a bold new chapter, having earned an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. The certification underscores that the instalment is a raw, unfiltered cinematic style for the first time for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner.

Locking horns with Ronnie is the legendary Sanjay Dutt, who steps into one of the most fearsome roles of his career. As the film’s menacing antagonist, Dutt’s performance stands for menace, power, and an unshakable calm, making him all the more terrifying. The face-off between Tiger and Dutt promises to be nothing less than an all-out war.

Adding curiosity and fresh energy to the high-octane world is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, set to mark her striking screen debut. She is set to bring strength, depth, and grace to a character that’s more than just a love interest. The fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa joins her, delivering a commanding performance in a role that holds emotional weight.

Baaghi 4 is not just about relentless combat; it presents a story of love, vengeance, and redemption. Every punch lands heavier because backed by emotional depth, while every scream echoes the weight of loss, rage, and loyalty.

The screenplay and story has been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha. Baaghi 4 brings together style with substance, adrenaline with emotion. The music is already setting the mood, with chart-topping tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila, that are resonating with audiences across the board. Baaghi 4 hits theatres September 5, 2025.